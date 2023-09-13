CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 68.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 186,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

