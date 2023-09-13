CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QCOM opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

