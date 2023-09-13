CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.38.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

