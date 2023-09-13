CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 29.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $4,854,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Chubb by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

