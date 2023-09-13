Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

