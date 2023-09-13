Check Capital Management Inc. CA Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.