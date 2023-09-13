Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.61.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

