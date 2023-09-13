Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $46.88 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

