CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. CNX Resources traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 438715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CNX Resources by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 317,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.