CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. CNX Resources traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 438715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
