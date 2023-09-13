Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 41,691 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 3,309 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $222,232.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.88.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $259.80 million. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

