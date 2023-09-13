Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

SID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,538.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 217.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

