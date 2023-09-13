Comparing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $325.90 million 0.76 $130.80 million $0.14 28.07 Augmedix $37.02 million 5.44 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -8.82

This table compares Emerald and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emerald and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 144.27%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 31.36% -231.58% 10.12% Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Summary

Emerald beats Augmedix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

