Comparing FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) & Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF)

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deveron and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deveron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote $124.89 million 2.37 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -0.99

Deveron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deveron 0 1 0 0 2.00 FiscalNote 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deveron and FiscalNote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Deveron presently has a consensus price target of C$0.95, indicating a potential upside of 313.04%. FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 222.67%. Given Deveron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deveron is more favorable than FiscalNote.

Profitability

This table compares Deveron and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deveron N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Deveron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc. It also offers services in the areas of fertility sampling, agronomic insights, lab sciences, carbon, soil health, and field imagery. The company was formerly known as Deveron UAS Corp. and changed its name to Deveron Corp. in September 2020. Deveron Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

