Comparing iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) & Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comcast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iliad and Comcast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iliad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comcast $121.43 billion 1.54 $5.37 billion $1.58 28.60

Profitability

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than iliad.

This table compares iliad and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iliad N/A N/A N/A Comcast 5.40% 19.79% 6.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iliad and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iliad 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 7 16 0 2.70

Comcast has a consensus target price of $47.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than iliad.

Summary

Comcast beats iliad on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iliad

iliad S.A. provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services for international locations. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. It also operates international networks comprising the Sky Sports channels, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates Xumo, a consolidated streaming platform. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

