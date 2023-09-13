Comparing THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THG and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THG N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 2.43% 9.14% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THG 1 5 1 0 2.00 Amazon.com 0 2 47 0 2.96

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for THG and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $161.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than THG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THG and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $538.05 billion 2.71 -$2.72 billion $1.27 111.20

THG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats THG on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands. It also engages in the online beauty and haircare businesses; and provision of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products. In addition, the company operates THG OnDemand, which offers entertainment products and subscription services for clothing, gadgets, and vinyl; THG Experience that comprises of Three luxury event spaces, including King Street Townhouse Hotel, Great John Street Hotel, and Hale Country Club & Spa; and THG Luxury, which operates various websites that retails fashion and lifestyle brands. Further, it operates hairdressing salons and hotels; offers website development, franchising and consultancy, warehouse and distribution, environmental consulting, translation and interpretation, and marketing services; distributes motion pictures; recovers sorted metals; and produces visual content. The company was formerly known as THG Holdings plc and changed its name to THG Plc in January 2021. THG Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, Blink, eero, and Echo; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, and advertisers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

