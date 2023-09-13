Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.04. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 147,240 shares traded.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.
Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.
