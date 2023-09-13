Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.04. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 147,240 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

