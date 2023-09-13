Contrasting Evolv Technologies (EVLV) and Its Rivals

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 85 692 1793 97 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -11.69% -67.04% 0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -6.68 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.17 billion $73.58 million 80.00

Evolv Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolv Technologies rivals beat Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

