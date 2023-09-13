Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1,767,958 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,552.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 218,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.