Critical Contrast: Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parks! America and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parks! America N/A N/A N/A $0.00 275.14 PLBY Group $242.30 million 0.32 -$277.70 million ($8.23) -0.13

Parks! America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parks! America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parks! America N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -204.18% -28.87% -7.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Parks! America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Parks! America and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parks! America 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Parks! America.

Summary

Parks! America beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc. is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

