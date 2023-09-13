Critical Contrast: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Games Workshop Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Games Workshop Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $242.30 million 0.32 -$277.70 million ($8.23) -0.13 Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A $0.22 609.86

Analyst Ratings

Games Workshop Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Games Workshop Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLBY Group and Games Workshop Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Games Workshop Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Games Workshop Group.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Games Workshop Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -204.18% -28.87% -7.70% Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Games Workshop Group beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV. In addition, the company provides painting and modelling products, boxed games, and gifts; and engages in the newsstand and trustee businesses. It offers its products through its retail stores, social media sites, and warhammer-community.com; and physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores. Games The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

