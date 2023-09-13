CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading Up 1.5%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.94 ($9.61) and last traded at €8.88 ($9.55). Approximately 32,100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.75 ($9.41).

CropEnergies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $756.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.09.

CropEnergies Company Profile

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

