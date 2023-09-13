Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Down 3.1%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.
About Cuisine Solutions
Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.
Further Reading
