Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Up 0.2%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.59. 256,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 163,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

