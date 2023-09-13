Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.4%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCNGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.84. 23,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 18,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics



Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

