Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.4%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.84. 23,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 18,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
