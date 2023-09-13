Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 3.4%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.84. 23,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 18,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

