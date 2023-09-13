D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 17.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

