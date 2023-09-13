D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.76.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

