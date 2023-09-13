D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

