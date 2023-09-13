D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 231,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

