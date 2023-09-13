D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 10,217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

