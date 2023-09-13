D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

