D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 18,545 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.