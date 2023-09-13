D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 20,517 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Roblox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $221,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,117,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,135,000 after buying an additional 206,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 331,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 209,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $343,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

