D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

