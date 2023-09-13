D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.47 and its 200 day moving average is $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.