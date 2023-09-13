D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 8,780 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.