Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $248,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

DE stock opened at $402.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.11. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

