Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0111204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

