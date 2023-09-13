DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 7.6% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

