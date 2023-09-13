Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) & PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 4.67% 11.27% 5.46% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.86 billion 1.30 $121.55 million $2.76 27.96 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dorman Products and PHINIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dorman Products and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 3 0 2.75 PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.70%. PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than PHINIA.

Summary

Dorman Products beats PHINIA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides loaded backing plates, drive shafts, windshield wiper and transmission assemblies; window regulators, suspension components, door lock actuators, and body panel repair kits; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It offers its products under the Dorman, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands through retail stores, website and customers' websites, and dealers and warehouse distributors. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.