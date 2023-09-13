EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Financial Contrast

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 CapitaLand Ascendas REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $185.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $530.41 million 15.16 $186.18 million $3.75 47.22 CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.18 11.20

This table compares EastGroup Properties and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.03% 8.04% 4.04% CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. EastGroup Properties pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats CapitaLand Ascendas REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 57.6 million square feet.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Free Report)

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets. As at 30 June 2023, its investment properties under management stood at S$17.0 billion. It owns a total of 230 properties across three segments, namely Business Space and Life Sciences; Logistics; and Industrial and Data Centres. These properties are in the developed markets of Singapore, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom/Europe. These properties house a tenant base of more than 1,750 international and local companies from a wide range of industries and activities, including data centres, information technology, engineering, logistics & supply chain management, biomedical sciences, financial services (backroom office support), electronics, government and other manufacturing and services industries. Major tenants include Singtel, SEA Group, DSO National Laboratories, Stripe, DBS, Seagate, Citibank, Pinterest, Equinix, and J.P. Morgan. CLAR is listed in several indices. These include the FTSE Straits Times Index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International, Inc (MSCI) Index, the European Public Real Estate Association/National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (EPRA/NAREIT) Global Real Estate Index and Global Property Research (GPR) Asia 250. CLAR has an issuer rating of A3' by Moody's Investors Service. CLAR is managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited, formerly known as Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

