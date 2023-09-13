Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) vs. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Financial Comparison

Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 11 4 0 1.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edify Acquisition and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $94.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Edify Acquisition and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82% C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.67% 39.80% 9.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edify Acquisition and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $20.12 billion 0.50 $940.52 million $4.35 20.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Edify Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edify Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.