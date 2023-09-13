Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elior Group

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group Company Profile

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

(Get Free Report

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.