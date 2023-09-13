Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $508,691.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,045 shares of company stock worth $17,050,402. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

