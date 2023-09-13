Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Up 1%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.94. 72,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 28,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

