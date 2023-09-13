Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) versus Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Financial Contrast

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $190.03 million 0.33 -$59.10 million ($0.34) -1.20 Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.18 $502.77 million $14.25 2.53

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -36.42% -18.68% -13.95% Sphere Entertainment 32.74% 16.81% 6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sphere Entertainment 0 4 0 0 2.00

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $6.19, suggesting a potential upside of 1,420.64%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.01%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, blog posts, tips, chats, message boards, other video-gaming related content, and casual games. In addition, the company operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports organization; operates approximately 25 video game networking events; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

