enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 2.8% Higher

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.23. 19,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company's stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

