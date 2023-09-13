enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 2.8% Higher

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.23. 19,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical
About enVVeno Medical
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
