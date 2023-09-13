EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $56,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

