Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

ESNT stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $1,294,776. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

