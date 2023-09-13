European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.19.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

