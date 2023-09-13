F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

